Mary Lois Morgan, 80, of Poteau passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Heavener.
Mary was born October 20, 1939 in Van Buren, Ark., to Ollie Benton and Effie Lois (Beckham) Blasingame.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wendell Morgan; great grandchild, Sydney Owens; and sisters, Jeannie Foster Israel, Barbara Ritter and Valeda Johnston.
Survivors include her children, Rise' and James McCoy, Sheri and Stephen Johnson, Tony and Stacy Morgan; grandchildren, Jami Owens and Davy, Brittany Bell and Michael, Kendra Knight and Brad, Ashton Morgan and Blake Morgan; great grandchildren, Peyton and Sawyer Owens, Coby and Cade Bell, Kaylea Miller; sisters, Zelta Smith, Leta Faye Morton, Pat Hopkins; brother, Dale Blasingame; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion with Jim Cook officiating under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
A special thank you to the Heavener Nursing Home Staff, Health Back Home Health Staff and San Bois Hospice.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020