Mary Lucille Acker, 80, of Poteau passed away Saturday, Nov. 30 in Fort Smith, Ark. Mary was born June 20, 1939 in Fort Smith, Ark. to George W. and Irene E. (Bowden) Sanders.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Blake Dill, Frankie Brown, Carl Grayson, Daren Davis, Joshua Kelley, Kory Harding. Honorary - Bobby "Dirt" James
Survivors include her children, Karen and Michael Masini, Don Conner, Pam Rogers, Rodney and Inga Acker; grandkids, Krystal Follet, Diana "Luci" and Clay Denny, Rodney Acker Jr., Nicholas Acker, Amanda and Kory Harding, Joshua and Crystal Kelley, Misty Mundy; great grandkids, Tyler Lofton, Victoria "Tori" Baker and nine more; siblings, Edith Urchison, John Sanders, Sue Childress; special nephew, Tommy Norwood; sister in law, Gayla and Jim Broome; special friends and family, Margaret Davis, Larry Ltz, Kay Todd, Blake Dill; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert "Bob" Acker; her parents; grandson, William Edward "Billy" Lofton; sisters, Reba Williams and Anna Sanders; brothers, Roy and Tilton Sanders.
The family will be at the funeral home on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends. Family and friends will meet at the Monroe Community Center at noon prior to the service.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019