Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
Mary Lucille Acker


1939 - 2019
Mary Lucille Acker Obituary
Mary Lucille Acker, 80, of Poteau passed away Saturday, Nov. 30 in Fort Smith, Ark. Mary was born June 20, 1939 in Fort Smith, Ark. to George W. and Irene E. (Bowden) Sanders.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Blake Dill, Frankie Brown, Carl Grayson, Daren Davis, Joshua Kelley, Kory Harding. Honorary - Bobby "Dirt" James
Survivors include her children, Karen and Michael Masini, Don Conner, Pam Rogers, Rodney and Inga Acker; grandkids, Krystal Follet, Diana "Luci" and Clay Denny, Rodney Acker Jr., Nicholas Acker, Amanda and Kory Harding, Joshua and Crystal Kelley, Misty Mundy; great grandkids, Tyler Lofton, Victoria "Tori" Baker and nine more; siblings, Edith Urchison, John Sanders, Sue Childress; special nephew, Tommy Norwood; sister in law, Gayla and Jim Broome; special friends and family, Margaret Davis, Larry Ltz, Kay Todd, Blake Dill; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert "Bob" Acker; her parents; grandson, William Edward "Billy" Lofton; sisters, Reba Williams and Anna Sanders; brothers, Roy and Tilton Sanders.
The family will be at the funeral home on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends. Family and friends will meet at the Monroe Community Center at noon prior to the service.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019
