May Elizabeth Starr, 72, of Pocola, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Pocola.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pocola City Park under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Donations: In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pocola City Park under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Donations: In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.