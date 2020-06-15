May Elizabeth Starr
May Elizabeth Starr, 72, of Pocola, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Pocola.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pocola City Park under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Donations: In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
