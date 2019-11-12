|
|
Michael Alan Clark, 64, of Panama passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Panama. Michael was born January 5, 1955 in Ann Arbor, Mich. to Donald and Martha (Stephens) Clark. Michael was a licensed minister through Southside Baptist Church, Poteau, and a member of Panama First Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, playing guitar and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He and Amanda had special names between them, "Smurf & Smurfett". He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donna, Karen and Pat; brother, Don.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Paula Ann Clark; daughter, Alamanda Adams & Eddie; son, Michael Clark Jr.; brother, Tim Clark of Enid; 6 grandchildren, Mikayla, Amanda, Dakota, Mahaylee, Megan, Brevin; 3 great grandchildren, Paisley, Kaden and Jordan; dogs, Chyna and Tater; special friends, Lisa and James Helton; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Panama First Baptist Church, with Rev. Dale Lowrimore officiating.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gideon's or Alzheimer's Research.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019