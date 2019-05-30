Home

Michael Flynn Russell


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Flynn Russell Obituary
Michael Flynn Russell, 72, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.
Mike was born June 11, 1946, in Independence, Kan., to Dennis Flynn and Norma Sean (Schnedler) Russell. He was a banker.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Denise of the home; daughters, Krista Russell of Poteau, Shelly Russell of Van Buren, Ark.; son, Greg Russell of Poteau; grandchildren, Stephanie Barnes and Tyler Russell of Poteau; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Poteau Humane Society.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 31, 2019
