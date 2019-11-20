|
Mildred Maude (Midgley) Reed, 80, of Poteau passed away Nov. 15 in Heavener. Mildred was born Aug. 23, 1939 in Poteau to Ted Leon "Gabe" and Billie Mae (Hanley) Midgley.
She was a telephone operator for Alltel; and a house mother at LeFlore County Youth Services. Mildred's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of her kind spirit, passionate faith, love for her family, church family and friends; and her zest for life will live on through everyone who knew her.
Mildred believed everyone had some good in them. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Tyler Reed; granddaughter, Ashley Reed and nephew, Jason Hammers.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry Garner of Haskell, Carol Felder and husband Mike of Howe; son, Jeff Reed of Poteau; eight grandchildren, Krista Webb, Lauren Thornburg, Lindsey Ray, Justin Reed, Carrie Replogle, Lexi Sullivan, Mark Garner and Baylee Garner; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Hammers and husband Billy of Poteau; brothers, Billy Leon Midgley andwife Margit of Carlsbad, N.M., Mike Midgley and wife Leslie of Austin, Texas; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services were Nov. 19 at Pleasant Valley Free Will Baptist Church, Poteau with Rev. Jimmy Waldrop officiating. Interment was at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Pallbearers were Justin Thornburg, Brice Sullivan, Jason Ray, Mark Garner, Todd Webb and Justin Reed.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019