Mitchell Ledford, 86, of Poteau passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Ft. Smith, AR. Mitchell retired from Whirlpool and then became a barber. Mitchell was a member of Shepherd's Heart Church in Poteau. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ott and Desi L. (Allen) Ledford; his wife, Audra "Lady Bug" (Brown) married, 11/10/1951; siblings, Rosie Mae McCowan, George Otis, Charles Lester, Harold Allen and Curtis Ledford, Shirley Faye Ledford; son, John Ledford; daughters, Paula Ledford and Peggy Tyler; granddaughter Audra Grace.
Survivors include his daughters and son in law, Jowanda and Bill Grace of Gridley, Ill., Jennifer Waggoner of Tulsa; grandchildren, John Grace of Tulsa, Joshua Grace of Streator, Ill., Tresten Ledford of Meade, Haley Grace of Round Rock, Tex, Katelyn Waggoner of Tulsa; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Henry Ledford of Ft. Smith, Ark.; sister, Velma Walton of Muldrow; other relatives and loved ones.
Viewing will be at 9 am with services following at 10 am, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau with Tresten Ledford officiating.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019
