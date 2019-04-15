Home

Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
Nancy Frier
Nancy Dorraine (Craig) Frier


Nancy Dorraine (Craig) Frier of Poteau was born Sept. 4, 1963, in Wasco, Calif., to Robert Donal and Lela Mae (Stewart) Craig and passed away April 9, 2019, in Poteau at the age of 55.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jim Frier of Poteau; a daughter, Amanda Frier and  fiance Bennie Burden of Broken Arrow; a son, Sean Frier of Poteau; two grandsons, Bentley and Mannix; her mother, Lela Hill of Clayton; grandmother, Faye Stewart of Clayton; two brothers, Britton and wife Michelle Craig of Poteau and Don and wife Lisa Craig of Avoca, Ark.; other family, friends and loved ones.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Donal Craig. Nancy was a Christian. She served faithfully at the Poteau Church of Christ for almost 30 years. Her ministry and passion was singing. She spent time traveling to record and perform. She was a wife, mother, Grammy, daughter, niece, aunt, friend and many other things. She loved spending time in her gardens and flower beds, singing, shopping and being with her family. Her smile was unforgettable. And she will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Jeff Little officiating. Cremation services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019
