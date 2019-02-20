Nancy Kay Fletcher passed away peacefully with her two daughters by her side on Feb. 11 at the age of 74.

Kay was born in Waco, Texas, on July 5, 1944, to DeWitt and Nancy Williams. Because her father was in the U.S. Army, Kay lived on military bases in the U.S., Japan and France as a child. She graduated high school in France in 1962. Kay attended the University of South Carolina and the University of Texas at Arlington, majoring in elementary education. She married Ric Larson in Arlington in 1969. They had two children, Allison and Nancy.

Beginning in 1985, Kay, Allison, and Nancy lived in Arlington while Kay worked at UTA. Kay then moved to Norman in 1993, where she worked at the University of Oklahoma until she retired, first in political science and then in advanced programs as a site coordinator. While at OU, Kay earned a degree in liberal studies. She also volunteered as a court appointed special advocate in Norman for many years, serving children who needed a voice.

Kay is survived by her children, Allison Starke and daughters Eden and Ella Kate of Norman and Nancy Merritt and husband Kevin and daughter Julianne of Poteau; sister, Roxanne Gilcrease and husband Eddie; nephew Jeremy Gilcrease with wife Ashley and daughters Dalynn and Brecklynn of Arlington and nephew Josh Gilcrease of Dallas; brother, Tim Williams and wife Anne of Seacrest Beach, Fla., and niece Kate Williams with husband Nathan and sons Quinlan and Dash of Dallas. Kay is preceded in death by her parents.

Kay was so beautiful, inside and out. She loved being a mom and later a nana. And, she was the absolute best at both. Kay referred to her daughters as "her girls" and her granddaughters as her "little honeys." She loved her girls the way they needed to be loved. Kay always wanted to make sure everyone was included. She was thoughtful. She remembered birthdays - always. Kay loved her friends and her friends loved her back. She was available and interested, real and engaged, funny and quick witted. She loved to laugh, but she never laughed at anyone's expense.

Growing up in a military family who moved a lot, Kay appreciated having a comfortable home. You could feel her good taste, personality and hospitality when you were in her home. A lover of animals, she raised many a cat or dog she rescued or inherited. Kay also adored horses and loved traveling and the beach. Kay wanted everyone in her family to move to the beach and live in the same, large home. No one else ever embraced that idea - but they did appreciate the sentiment.

A memorial service for Kay will be held at Ariel Chapel, 904 West Main St., Norman, OK 73069, her church home - how she loved her church family. The service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in Kay's honor to Each1Feed1 at 3517 Old Georgetown Road/Edmond, OK 73013.