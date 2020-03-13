Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Howe, OK
View Map
Nona Lou (Wann) Mode


1935 - 2020
Nona Lou (Wann) Mode Obituary
Nona Lou (Wann) Mode, 84, of Poteau, Okla., passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home.
Nona was born June 17, 1935 in Leflore, Okla. to Aubrey Franklin and Amy Mae (Ladd) Wann. Nona loved to play table games (she was a fierce competitor), bake cakes and pies, crappie fish and spend time with family.
She worked outside the home as a cook for Monroe Schools and as a cake decorator in the Poteau area for several years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and spouse of 66 years, Billy Ray Mode Sr.
Survivors include her daughters and husbands, Darlene and Kenneth Thompson, Barbara and Jeff Brown; sons and wives, Billy Ray Jr. and Christy Mode, Joe and Teresa Mode, Paul and Linda Mode, Frank and Carol Mode; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Natha Dean Robinson; brothers, Clifton Wann, Johnny Wann, Bobby Wann and Lonnie Wann; other relatives, Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe, Okla, with Rev. Larry Stacy and Rev. Jarred Graham officiating.
Interment will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, Okla.
The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Sunday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020
