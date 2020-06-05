Nona Mae Carmack, 87, of Poteau, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Poteau.

Nona was born July 28, 1932 in Poteau to Oscar and Myrtle (Midgley) Hill. Nona retired from Oklahoma Department of Human Services where she was a social worker.

Nona was preceded in death by her parents, son Butch Carmack, sister and brother-in-law Merl and Pat Searles and brother Jerry Hill.

Survivors include her husband Roy, daughters Carol Drum of Pocola and Susan Group of Fort Smith, Ark., grandchildren Shay Riley, Adam Carmack, Shawn Tautfest, Alesha Gouker and Casey Carmack, three great-grandchildren Brandon Forrest, Nathan Riley and Braxton Gouker, sister and brother-in-law Letha and Buddy Pope of Pocola, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, Poteau with LeRoy Billy officiating, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Tautfest, Casey Carmack, Mike Group, Brandon Forrest, Ronnie Pope and Gary Pope. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Pope, Vaughn Drum and Adam Carmack.

The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

