Ocie Bell Walker
1922 - 2020
Ocie Bell Walker, 98, of Poteau, OK passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Poteau. Ocie was born February 1, 1922 in Shady Point to Frank and Lou (Fout) Harris.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau, OK with Jim Cook officiating.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
