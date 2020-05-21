Ocie Bell Walker, 98, of Poteau, OK passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Poteau. Ocie was born February 1, 1922 in Shady Point to Frank and Lou (Fout) Harris.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau, OK with Jim Cook officiating.
Published in Poteau Daily News from May 21 to May 28, 2020.