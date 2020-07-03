1/
Opal (Austin) Bagwell
1925 - 2020
Opal Austin Bagwell, 94, passed away on June 20, 2020 in Catoosa.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1925 in Ardmore to the late Owen Austin of Atoka and the late Clara Burton of Ardmore.
On July 6, 1943, in Williams, Ariz., she married William Manule Bagwell, who passed away on Feb. 3, 1973 in Duncan.
She was also preceded in death by son William Manule Bagwell Jr. of Oilton, second husband Allen McCoy of Poteau, brother Lee Austin, brother Doyce Ray Austin and sister Joyce Richuber.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for children and gardening.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Holland and spouse Tom of Rogers, Ark., son John Bagwell and spouse Suzanne of Tulsa, grandchildren Caitlin Holland, Robert Holland, William Manule Bagwell III, Sabra Bagwell, Michael Bagwell, Monica Bagwell-Walker, Jonathan Bagwell and Shelly Sedberry, numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was laid to rest on June 29, 2020 beside her husband William in Oscar Cemetery in Oscar, Okla.
A memorial service will be July 25, 2020 in Tulsa

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 10, 2020.
