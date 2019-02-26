Opal Louise Crims was born June 24, 1943, at St. Joseph Hospital in San Francisco, Calif.,

Her parents were William E. and Mary E. Goss-Crims. The Crims family was originally from Talihina. They later migrated back to Talihina about the time World War II ended.

Opal and her sister, Phyllis, attended church and school in Talihina, where Opal graduated from high school in 1961. Opal's father was killed in an accident in 1951. Her mother died in 1961. After this, Opal moved to Tulsa to live with her sister, Phyllis, who was employed by American Airlines. Opal, who was disabled early in life, was cared for by her sister for 51 years until January 2012, when Phyllis preceded her in death.

Both girls were raised with a firm belief in Jesus Christ and were members of the Community of Christ church. They attended regularly in Tulsa and worked teaching classes and crafts in the church, as well as writing to members who were ill or just missed church.

Opal leaves many friends as well as family members - a God-niece, Geetch and her two sons; best friends, Karen Dickinson, Neoma Menjarey, Margis Harris, Charlene Goodwin, the Tran family, Terry and Jim; Mr. and Mrs. Rogers and family; along with all the neighbors on east Fourth Street in Tulsa.

Opal had a great sense of humor in spite of many health issues. She was a happy person and always looked for the good things in life.

She is also survived by many family members in Oklahoma, Oregon and California. Her pastor, Jack Fehrenbacher and wife Janice, were two of her special friends. There also were many helpers and management friends at Colonial Manor. A special thanks to Dr. Clock and his assistant for their help and care.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in Old Talihina Cemetery under the direction of Moore's Funeral Home, Tulsa. Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary