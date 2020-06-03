Pamela Sue "Pam" Taylor
1951 - 2020
Pamela "Pam" Sue Taylor, 68, of Poteau, joined the love of her life William "Bill" Taylor in heaven on Tuesday June 2, 2020.
Pam was born in Grants, N.M. on Dec. 20, 1951 to M.L. McBride Jr. and Clara Mae (McBride) Massey.
She is survived by her son, William Lee Taylor and wife Michelle of Colorado Springs, Colo.; granddaughters Kyla Taylor of Denver and Haley Taylor of Fort Collins, Colo.; her daughter, Brandie Bennett; granddaughter, Bralie Rust and grandson Ty Bennett all of Sallisaw. Her daughter Amy Taylor and son-in-law Scott Creel of Fort Smith, Ark.; sisters, Nyoka Turner of Poteau and Shauna Montgomery of Paris, Texas; brothers Rex Blaylock and wife Cheryl of Poteau, Randy Blaylock of DeQueen, Ark., Danile Blaylock Sr. of Cameron, Dusty Blaylock of Chattanooga, Tenn., Rowdy Massey and wife Jerri of Chelsea and Mark McBride of Poteau; sister-in-laws Kay Ollar of Mena, Ark., Suzanne Ritter and husband Leo of Poteau, Vicki Wilson of Howe, Jan Clark of Spiro and Gean Taylor of Poteau; brother-in-laws Tuffy Taylor and wife DeeDee of McAlester and Jimmy Delap of West Point, Calif.; many nieces, nephews and other loved ones.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, best friend and loving husband of 45 years William "Bill" Taylor; two brothers, Hardy McBride and Brock Massey; a sister Brenda Gay Delap; a granddaughter Hope Ray Taylor who will spend eternity being loved by her Nannie and Papa. Pam was proud of her family and her Choctaw Heritage.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
