Paul Edward Colwell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Edward Colwell, 70, of Shady Point, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Shady Point.
Paul was born Feb. 2, 1950 in Shady Point to William R. "Billie" and Bessie Lucritia (Bohannon) Colwell.
He was a veteran of the National Guard and worked in sales at Trans-America Tire Company.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his son Shaun Colwell, daughter Robyn Brewer, grandchildren Cole, Joy Lynn and Dalton Colwell and Rylee and Jackson Brewer, brothers, Billy Ray and David Colwell, sisters Hazel Furr and Willen McDaniel, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Private services will take place at a later date under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from May 20 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved