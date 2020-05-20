Paul Edward Colwell, 70, of Shady Point, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Shady Point.

Paul was born Feb. 2, 1950 in Shady Point to William R. "Billie" and Bessie Lucritia (Bohannon) Colwell.

He was a veteran of the National Guard and worked in sales at Trans-America Tire Company.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son Shaun Colwell, daughter Robyn Brewer, grandchildren Cole, Joy Lynn and Dalton Colwell and Rylee and Jackson Brewer, brothers, Billy Ray and David Colwell, sisters Hazel Furr and Willen McDaniel, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Private services will take place at a later date under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

