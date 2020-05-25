Peggy Ann Fruge
1967 - 2020
Peggy Ann Fruge of Poteau was born Feb. 3, 1967 in Tulsa to Roy and Leona (Atkins) Hollan and passed away May 23, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 53.
She is survived by her husband, Foster, daughter Danyeil Covington, sons Mitchell Underwood and Amanda Marlen, Joshua Underwood and Zachary Underwood, granddaughter Sybella Ann Covington, mother Leona Hollan, sisters Billy Jean Hollan, Bernadine Waldrop and Lillie Harp, brother James Hollan, step-son Buddy Fruge and wife Chancley, step-daughters Katie Fruge and Jamie Fruge, eight grandkids, sister-in-laws Monica and David Devillier and Mona and Gary Higginbotham.
She was preceded in death by her father Roy Hollan.
She opened Gossip Girls in July 2013. She loved her family, working in the yard and was very outgoing. She loved everyone and was loved by everyone that knew her.
Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Grace Manor Funeral Home. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

Published in Poteau Daily News from May 25 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
Funeral services provided by
Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
28918 205th AVE
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-3000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2020
I dont have the words to express how much I love Aunt Peggy. She was always there for me and my family. Even as busy as she always was, she always took the time to come to my kids birthday parties or make it to theirs games. If she couldnt make it, she would call them and tell then how much she loved them. She always made the other person feel like they were the bigger person. We will forever remember the times Peggy and Foster welcomed our family into their home and fed us awesome meals while Peggy kept us laughing our heads off. We will deeply miss you Aunt Peggy until we meet again.
Daniel Black
Family
May 25, 2020
May God carry you all in this, the most difficult time in anyones life. God carried her to His home and we ask that He will carry yall through today and tomorrow.
Bob & Donella Hawley
Friend
May 25, 2020
Sorry for you alls loss. Prayers for peace and comfort.
ConnIe Bourne
Friend
May 24, 2020
Peggy was a beautiful, sweet woman so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones. May the Lord bring you all comfort and strength .

Much love and Prayers,
Timothy, Ashley, Stephen, Lydia and Jonathan Miller
Ashley Miller
Friend
May 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Butch and Anna Shelto
Butch Shelton
Friend
May 24, 2020
Sweet Peggy just don't seem real! You were a beautiful person and I know for a fact you make a beautiful angel too. Fly high in your celebration of our heavenly home!
Delta Hollan Price
Family
May 24, 2020
Peggy, you were always an angel to everyone you met! We have heard so many times about what all you have done and were always proud to say, "yup, that's Peggy!"!! It is sad indeed that you are no longer with us, but Troy and I will miss you terribly!! With lots of love and very, very fond memories, Peggy, rest in peace sweet one!
Troy and Rhonda Hollan
Family
May 24, 2020
Such a warm friendly person. I so enjoyed meeting and visiting her in her shop. She will be sadly missed. Deepest condolences to her loved ones. Thanks for sharing her with me.
Jean Burch
Friend
May 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss Danielle and Zack. Your mom was such a sweet lady.
Cheryl Bohannon
Friend
May 24, 2020
Very sad and hard to believe...
Our thoughts, prayers and love are with you all.
Mike and Lisa Chumlie
Family
May 24, 2020
You were a joy to work with at the Casino. You will be missed my friend. Love and miss you
Kara Nichols
Friend
May 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharon Shawkey
Friend
May 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I know it hurts ,I have lost my sister and my Mother passed away about a month ago but prayer and love for each other will get you all through.God bless you.
Pamela Prater
Friend
May 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharon Fruge and Keith Gentry
Family
May 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Please accept my condolences and prayers.
David Gadbury
Friend
