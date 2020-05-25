Peggy Ann Fruge of Poteau was born Feb. 3, 1967 in Tulsa to Roy and Leona (Atkins) Hollan and passed away May 23, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 53.

She is survived by her husband, Foster, daughter Danyeil Covington, sons Mitchell Underwood and Amanda Marlen, Joshua Underwood and Zachary Underwood, granddaughter Sybella Ann Covington, mother Leona Hollan, sisters Billy Jean Hollan, Bernadine Waldrop and Lillie Harp, brother James Hollan, step-son Buddy Fruge and wife Chancley, step-daughters Katie Fruge and Jamie Fruge, eight grandkids, sister-in-laws Monica and David Devillier and Mona and Gary Higginbotham.

She was preceded in death by her father Roy Hollan.

She opened Gossip Girls in July 2013. She loved her family, working in the yard and was very outgoing. She loved everyone and was loved by everyone that knew her.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Grace Manor Funeral Home. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

