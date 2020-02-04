|
Peggy Sue (Altstatt) Huie Johnson, 85, of Fort Smith died Jan. 16, 2020 at her home in Fort Smith
A memorial service will be planned by the family at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.
She was born Dec. 27, 1934 in Hartford, Ark., to Hugh Marcus and Carrie Mae (Tolls) Altstatt. The family moved to Heavener in 1935 where her father was the Mill Foreman at the Burnett Lumber Company.
She was the spunky little sister to two older brothers and enjoyed a childhood of pigtails, high school and cheerleading. She could still do a cartwheel and the splits until well into her late life and demonstrated them often.
After graduating high school in Heavener, she attended St. Edwards School of Nursing in Fort Smith, where she earned her registered nursing degree. She began her long career of helping others as an RN at the Poteau Hospital. She later served as Nursing Director at the Vista Nursing Home in Heavener and retired in 1997 from Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau where she held the position of Nursing Supervisor. In addition, Peggy served as one of the 'town nurses' to Heavener, administering medication, injections and bandaging up the town population as needed.
Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Bob Huie, in 1957 and proceeded
to build a family of one daughter, Cindy, and three rambunctious sons, Tooter (Bob), Mark and Cody, in Heavener. Unfortunately, their marriage wouldn't last forever as they hoped.
Peggy could be described by some as lucky in love. She found love again and married the man next door. Joe Johnson and Peggy wed on Jan. 1, 1993 and began a partnership to last through the ages. Their large combined family has been a source of joy, love and strength since the beginning and continues today.
An avid animal lover, Peggy had several cats and a pet donkey named Jasper.
Peggy loved to read and was always involved with the Friends of the Library in Heavener. She passed her love of books on to many others in her family. She also enjoyed traveling, always ready to jump in the car to see and experience a new location or visit with friends and family living far away. Joe and Peggy had many adventures on the road, visiting all 50 states as well as traveling to Israel, Canada and Mexico. Known for her loud, infectious laugh, Peggy was feisty, fun-loving and loyal to a fault. So much so, that she defended her son, Mark, when he cut down the town Christmas tree on a dare as a teenager.
She is also remembered as a safe place for any child regardless of the situation,
providing advice, a ride home or just a warm hug. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Carrie Altstatt, her brother, Hugh Gene Altstatt (Ellen – deceased), step-son, George Johnson and sweet step-granddaughter, Megan Johnson.
Peggy is survived by her husband of the home, Joe Arley Johnson, at Brookdale Senior Living in Fort Smith, Ark., and by her four children and four step-children and their families. Her children include Cindy Huie Miller of Oklahoma City; Bob (Tooter) Huie and his wife Rhonda of Hontubby; Mark Huie and his wife Sharon of Zoe, and Cody Huie of Heavener. Her step-children include Joe David Johnson and his wife Dee of Seattle, Wash.; Ann Johnson Mead and her husband Glenn of Purcell; Lee Johnson Lewallen (Ken - deceased) of El Dorado, Kan. and Bill Johnson and his wife Pam of McCurtain. She is also survived by a brother George F. Altstatt (Ruth – deceased) in Heavener.
Peggy's grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Tiffaney Huie Kirby, her husband, Caleb, and sons Chet and Reid of Heavener; Krista Huie Webb, her husband, Todd, and son, Barrett (Bear) of Haskell; Carrie Huie Replogle, of Haskell; Morgan Huie and her daughter, Whisper Winger of Heavener; Abby Huie of Hontubby and Josh James of Hodgen.
Peggy's extended family also includes many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including: Trisha Sutterfield and daughters Camille and Chloe of Oklahoma City; Scott Mead, his wife DeLanna, and daughter Annabelle of Moore; Jared Lewallen and three daughters Kendal, Skylar and Chloe of Rose Hill, Kan.; Heather Mead Ormonde, her husband,
Alan, and daughters Elise and Jocelyn of Oklahoma City; Dustin Johnson, his wife Shannon, daughter MacKenzie Fagan and husband Keegan of Ft. Leavenworth, Kan., and son Ever of Gillette, Wyo.; Alexis Robertson, her husband Justin, and son Eliot and daughter Reese of Oklahoma City; Chris Lewallen, his wife Savannah, and children Caiden, Cooper and Carsen of El Dorado, Kan.; Tim Johnson of Tulsa; Jessica Moore, her husband John and daughter Addison and son Townes of New Bedford, Maine; Wade Stanley of Stillwater; Sarah Johnson Rockwell, her husband Chauncy, and children Elizabeth, Alice and George of Enid and Nick Stanley of Oklahoma City. Auntie Peg was also greatly loved and respected
by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peggy's honor to the or The Heavener Public Library.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020