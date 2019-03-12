Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Phillip Gene Walker


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phillip Gene Walker Obituary
Phillip Gene Walker of Pocola was born Aug. 9, 1945, and left to be with his Heavenly Father on March 3, 2019.
He was preceded in death by wife, Maudena Walker; parents, Clyde and Nova Walker; brother, Bill Walker; nephew, Keith Walker; and grandchildren, Courtney and Haden Archer.
He is survived by his daughters, Tina and Howard Walton of Pocola, Sonia and David Archer of Hartford, Ark., Christy Stephenson of Shady Point; grandchildren, Nicholas Walton, Kinzey Walton, Rachel Garner, Payton McClain, Mason Lovell, Darin Stephenson, Travis and Trevor Archer; great-grandchildren, Haden and Logan Walton, Tevon Garner, Brenlee and David McClain; sister and very Best friend, Sharon O'Connor; special friends and dear to his heart, Nancy Harris and Millie Mosely; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and very dear friends.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at Phil's home from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 16.
Phil was an honorable husband, the "best" dad, a devoted brother, loving grandfather, cherished great-grandfather and best friend. He will truly be missed by all.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019
