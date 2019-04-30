Rachel Jeanne Gardner of Poteau was born May 26, 1981, in Hutchinson, Kan., to Jimmy Noel and Gloria Jeanne (Becker) Gardner, and passed away April 28, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 37.

She is survived by her parents, Jimmy and Gloria Gardner of the home; brother, James Gardner and wife Juana of Little Rock, Ark.; uncles and aunts, Fred and Danyce Becker, Celeste and Rod Reid, Elaine Braswell, Christine Lamar, Gale Gardner, Martha and Don Miller, McKin Childress; cousins, Risa Becker, Alana Becker, Marcus Mossberger, Marie Hooker, Greg Stringer, Steven Manley, Diana Miller, Doug Gardner; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Rachel was a member of the Poteau Fuel Church. Rachel's 37-year battle with cystic fibrosis is done. She has fought hard and steadfastly. She has been a faithful warrior for Christ, serving him, pursuing his will, and encouraging others in the same path. Her greatest goal was to bring glory to God by showing others what he had done for her in supernatural physical healing. Though she did not achieve this goal, "The earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea," (Hab. 2:14). He will be glorified in any case. And now she is healed. She was determined that others should accept the fact not only that "God is good," when we receive some benefit we desired, but that "God is good ALL the time." So, even with our loss of her, God is good. Now she can not only "rest in peace," but rejoice in celebration. These words are surely true for her: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing". (2 Timothy 4:7-8). Bye, Rachel. We will miss you until we meet again.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Noel and Edna Gardner, Anne Becker; and uncle, John Gardner.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Springhill Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Don Laughlin and Pastor Jody Grizzle officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau. The visitation will be from 6-8 pm. Thursday when the family will be greeting friends.

Pallbearers will be Paul Howell, Andrew Hawkinson, Micah Hawkinson, Joseph Hawkinson, Jeremy Goering and Josh Holmes.

The family asks you to wear purple, Rachel's favorite color to the funeral.