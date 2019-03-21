Ralph Avery Wilson Sr. of Spiro was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Stigler to Angus and Sidney Pearl (Arnold) Wilson and passed away March 20, 2019, in Spiro, at the age of 92.

He is survived by two sons, Ralph Wilson Jr. and wife Debbie of Spiro, Russell Wilson and wife Happy of Spiro; four grandchildren, Brooke Kelley and husband James, Megan Lane and husband Tyler, Laney Spears and husband Levi, Hunter Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Channing and Carter Kelley of Tulsa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Angus and Sidney Wilson; wife, Wilma Wilson; sister, Jane Wilson; and brother, Neil Wilson. Ralph was a longtime rancher and farmer in the area.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. March 23, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro with the Rev. Vernon Stone and Mr. Neal Perrin officiating. Burial will follow in Stigler City Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Ralph Wilson Sr., Russell Wilson, Tyler Lane, John Swint, Hunter Wilson and Levi Spears.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday with family visiting with friends from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.