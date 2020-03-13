|
|
Randel (Randy) Lamirande, 67, passed away Dec. 18, 2019 in Poteau, Okla. His cremation was handled under the direction of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Services of Enid, Okla.
Survivors include wife Sherrie of Poteau, daughter Shanna Denison of Dallas, Texas, son Randel Lamirande and his wife Donnie, two granddaughters Alyssa Lamirande and Natalie Mock both of Brighten, Colo., along with many loved ones.
Randy was born in Long Beach, Calif., where he married wife Sherrie 48 years ago.
After moving to Littleton, Colo., he owned and operated "Randy's Paint and Body Works" in Arvada, Colo. Several of his custom restorations were featured in "Hot VW's Magazine." He put in many hours working to make sure his family was provided for yet found time for fun.
Randy enjoyed racing speedway motorcycles on dirt and ICE tracks coast to coast. He became known as "The Barbarian" for his many wins and no-fear antics when racing ICE speedway indoors and on frozen lakes.
After retiring in Poteau, Randy enjoyed fishing and boating at many of the surrounding lakes.
Prior to passing, Randy requested that a big thank you be expressed to his wonderful family, friends, neighbors and doctor for their kindness during this difficult time.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020