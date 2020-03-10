Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
Retha Mae Hull


1967 - 2020
Retha Mae Hull Obituary
Retha Mae Hull, 53, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark. 
Retha lived her life caring for her wonderful husband and her two kids. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She worked for the Choctaw Casino Resort for 25 amazing years. She loved her work family as her own.
Survivors include daughter, Felicity Hull and fiancé Hezekiah Bennetts; Her son, Tristan Hull and life partner, Ron Nguyen; her father, Jimmy McCoy and wife Tawnya; her two sisters, Terri Potter and husband Darrel and Polly Alderson and husband Kevin; her two brothers, Tommy McCoy and wife Julie and Roger McCoy and wife Amy, and many other cherished family and friends. Retha was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Hull; her mother, Barbara McCoy; her nephew, Dakota McCoy. Retha cherished her family more than anything. She inspired many and was loved by all, she will be dearly missed. 
The family will visit with friends on Wednesday, March 11, from 5-7 p.m at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. To sign Retha's online guest book, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020
