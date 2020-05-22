Robby Dean Dorey
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robby Dean Dorey, 84 of Poteau, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Rob was born Sept. 12, 1935 in Fort Smith, Ark., to Wilfred and Bertha (Wood) Dorey.
Rob was well known and loved by many. He worked as a carpenter for many years and was preceded in death by nine siblings.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Tracy and Rusty of Dallas, grandson and wife Garrett and Lindsay of Dallas, twin brother Bob Dorey and wife Wanda of Poteau, brothers Leo Dorey and Harrell Dorey and wife Barbara and sister Wilma White all of California, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Private services will be held due to the current health issues.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pleasant Valley Free Will Baptist Church, 411 Pleasant Valley Road, Poteau, OK 74953.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved