Robby Dean Dorey, 84 of Poteau, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Rob was born Sept. 12, 1935 in Fort Smith, Ark., to Wilfred and Bertha (Wood) Dorey.

Rob was well known and loved by many. He worked as a carpenter for many years and was preceded in death by nine siblings.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Tracy and Rusty of Dallas, grandson and wife Garrett and Lindsay of Dallas, twin brother Bob Dorey and wife Wanda of Poteau, brothers Leo Dorey and Harrell Dorey and wife Barbara and sister Wilma White all of California, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Private services will be held due to the current health issues.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pleasant Valley Free Will Baptist Church, 411 Pleasant Valley Road, Poteau, OK 74953.

