|
|
Robert "Bob" Fields, 74 of Van Buren, Ark. passed away Monday, Nov. 4, in his home. He was a retired Insurance Salesman. He attended the New Life Church in Van Buren Ark. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amberly Fields; both his parents, Ed and Bessie (McDonald) Fields; his sisters, Dollie Brown, Cardella Underwood, Betty Williamson; his brothers, Roy, Blackie, Henry, Gerald & Charlie Fields.
He is survived by one son, Paul Fields and wife, Jovonna of Poteau; one daughter, Carmen Wasson of Van Buren, Ark.; three sisters, Juanita Williams of Fort Smith Ark., Wanda Moore of Bentonville and his twin sister, Becky Keels of Van Buren Ark.; two brothers, Eugene Fields of Van Buren Ark., Cleve Fields of Rudy Ark.; six grandchildren, Ty, Joni, Kolby, Kenzie, Lexi and Hayli; seven great grandchildren and one on the way.
Bob's hobbies were hunting, fishing and boxing. You could catch him in a pond, wearing a tank top, cut off shorts and rubber boots catching fish. Bob loved to box. Being a twin and the youngest of fourteen made him tough. In his early 20's he boxed with the Fort Smith Boxing Club where he won the Arkansas Golden Gloves in the early 70's, and continued boxing until his late 30's. He coached and mentored many young men. Picking up kids in an old limousine daily and taking them to boxing practice. Bob has made many friends along the way. One of his favorite memories is when his brother Eugene set up a meeting with Mohammed Ali in 1975. This meeting lead to hanging out with Ali for a few days, and the greatest part was him being able to get in the ring and spar with Ali just before his fight with Joe Frazier. Something that he would never forget. He won the very first Arkansas Toughman Contest in 1980 and went on to the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan to fight in the World Toughman Championship. Of all of his fighting and winning the one opponent that he could not defeat stepped in to his ring seven years ago. Alzheimer's was that opponent. Bob fought as long as he could, but on Monday, November 4 he threw in the towel and went to be with Jesus.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, Ark. with burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett, Ark under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson Street Van Buren, Ark.
Pallbearers will be Ty Wasson, Bobby Crabtree, Kevin Edwards, LeRoy Casalman, Don Harris and Kedan Wasson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kolby Wasson and Clarence Strausburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poteau Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019