Robert "Bobby" Butler of Poteau was born Feb. 17, 1963, in Poteau. He passed away March 30, 2019, at home.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben Butler and Sue Butler, and one brother, Roger Nelson.
He is survived by one brother, Eugene Butler of Kentucky; two sisters, Becky James and Terri Butler both of Poteau; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in Shady Point Cemetery.
