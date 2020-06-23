Robert Charles McFarland, 84, of Bokoshe, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark.

Robert was born Feb. 21, 1936 in Bells, Texas, to Elmer and Sallie (Whitaker) McFarland.

He was preceded by his parents, son Robert, daughter Shelbie, brothers and sisters, Bobby McFarland, Jimmy McFarland, Rea McKinley, Cricket Turnage, Linda Owens and Wilma Trimble.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Velma, sons and daughters-in-law Tony Dale and Deborah McFarland and Kenneth and Carla McFarland, grandchildren Roger McFarland, Mindy and Ronnie Sockey, Charles and Brandy McFarland, Laura Stumpf, Miranda and Corey Crase and Misty and Daniel Upton, great-grandchildren Aiden and Ally Sockey, Sawyer Upton, Nathaniel and Benjamin Stumpf, Harrison and Breyana and Ellie Crase, sisters Helen Moore, JoAnn Little and husband Darrell and Alta Sue Smith, sister-in-law Deanna McFarland, brother-in-law Ernest Turnage, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Jim Cook and Ernest Turnage officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store