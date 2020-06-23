Robert Charles McFarland
1936 - 2020
Robert Charles McFarland, 84, of Bokoshe, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark.
Robert was born Feb. 21, 1936 in Bells, Texas, to Elmer and Sallie (Whitaker) McFarland.
He was preceded by his parents, son Robert, daughter Shelbie, brothers and sisters, Bobby McFarland, Jimmy McFarland, Rea McKinley, Cricket Turnage, Linda Owens and Wilma Trimble.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Velma, sons and daughters-in-law Tony Dale and Deborah McFarland and Kenneth and Carla McFarland, grandchildren Roger McFarland, Mindy and Ronnie Sockey, Charles and Brandy McFarland, Laura Stumpf, Miranda and Corey Crase and Misty and Daniel Upton, great-grandchildren Aiden and Ally Sockey, Sawyer Upton, Nathaniel and Benjamin Stumpf, Harrison and Breyana and Ellie Crase, sisters Helen Moore, JoAnn Little and husband Darrell and Alta Sue Smith, sister-in-law Deanna McFarland, brother-in-law Ernest Turnage, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Jim Cook and Ernest Turnage officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Evans Chapel of Memories
Send Flowers
June 22, 2020
Grandpa there is not one person like you. There was times Id smile at You and Granny.
The honor of 64 years of marriage. Marriage isnt easy but at the end of long days You and Granny said I love you and held hands before you both fell asleep.
You worked so hard.
The McFarland name and You will live forever in the hearts of your family that love and miss you so much.
Love,
Brandy L. McFarland
Brandy L. Mcfarland
Grandchild
