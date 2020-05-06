Robert Gordon Brown
1949 - 2020
Robert Gordon Brown, 71, of Poteau passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Poteau. Robert was born April 30, 1949 in Campobello Island, New Brunswick, Canada to Clyde and Edith (McIntosh) Brown. He was a service technician for Allstate Pest Control. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Brown and son, Stacey Brown.
He is survived by his daughters, Pricilla & Dana Hayden of Me., Pattie and Simi Talaese of Poteau; son, Todd Brown of Poteau; grandchildren, Nickelas Talaese, Natasha Chavez, Helen Westbrook, Hilary Talaese, Ethan Talaese, Claire Talaese, Abel Talaese, Tyler Williams, Ember Brown, Eariona Brown and Daylin Brown; great grandchildren, Kaydence Aguilar, Brynlee Westbrook and Kambrie Chavez; sister, Heather Brown of British Columbia, Canada; brothers, Raymond and Ralph Brown of Canada; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives, loved ones and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2-5 p.m.

Published in Poteau Daily News from May 6 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
