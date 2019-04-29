Robert "Bob" Lee Parker, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home after a short struggle with cancer at the age of 91 years.

Bob was born Feb. 18, 1928, to Houston and Anna Parker in Yale. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force, and retired in 1972 after 25 faithful years. Bob drove trucks cross country, and met his wife, Della (Jackie) Parker, and recently celebrated their 42nd anniversary. After 10 years of driving as a team, Bob and his wife retired in Panama.

Bob is survived by his wife, Della (Jackie) Parker; five daughters, Linda Bucci, Brenda Virdell, Anna Parker-Ly, Kelly Parker and Connie Hyser; one son, Ronald Parker; six granddaughters; five grandsons; and a multitude of great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother and sister.

He will be recognized for his years of service with a final salute and military honors, including a graveside memorial at a date still to be determined.

He is dearly loved and missed by all, and will always be remembered as the best husband, dad, grandpa, and friend to everyone he met.

Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019