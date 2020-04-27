|
|
Surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Bokoshe, Robert William Pollock, 77, departed this world to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 26, 2020.
Robert was born June 20, 1942 in Fort Smith, Ark., to Charley and Sue Ella (Morton) Pollock. He graduated from Bokoshe High School in 1960.
Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 1965. Robert was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division, 6th Ranger Group, 508th Infantry Division, 5th Special Forces Group and 43rd Signal Battalion. He spent three tours in Vietnam. Sgt. Pollock received Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Service Star, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Soldier's Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Ranger Badge, Parachutist Badge, Sharpshooter Badge, Expert Badge-M16 and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon.
While on leave after his first tour in Vietnam in 1966, he went on a date with Hazel McMurtry. Robert asked Hazel to write to him when he returned to Vietnam. Hazel faithfully wrote to him every day. When Robert returned from Vietnam, he and Hazel were united in marriage on Dec. 23, 1967 at the Freewill Baptist Church in Titanic, Okla.
Robert was honorably discharged from the Army in 1973. Robert, Hazel and their children then made their home in Bokoshe. Robert obtained a Bachelor of Science from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah with a double major in mathematics and chemistry. He then worked in metal foundries as a metallurgist and for the State of Arkansas.
During Robert's retirement he thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, tying trout flies, wood working, gardening and cooking. Robert was always an avid reader, loving to read and study his Bible. Robert's other loves included attending church and listening to southern gospel music.
Robert had many friends and loved ones. He especially enjoyed entertaining them with his stories and by cooking amazing meals for them.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Hazel (McMurtry) Pollock of the home; daughter Dixie and her husband, Dannie Culwell of McCurtain, and son Robert (Rob) William Pollock Jr. of McAlester; grandchildren Craig and Cortney Culwell, Mark and Candice Culwell and Justin and Katelyn Dunn; great-grandchildren Christian, Kaylee, Cadyn, Cavery, Presley, Cooper and Hazel Culwell; brother Charley Pollock Jr. of Hydro; and many beloved relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Sue Pollock, and his first wife, Stella (Madewell) Pollock.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family will hold a memorial celebration at a later date. Cremation services have been entrusted to Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro. Please log on to www.MalloryMartinFuneralHome.com to view, sign and comment on Robert's online guest book.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020