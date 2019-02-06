Rocky Culwell was born in Fort Smith, Ark., on May 1, 1980, to Jerry Wayne and Leah Elizabeth Culwell.

He passed away on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atoka at the age of 38.

He is survived by his spouse, Nathan Billy of the home; two daughters, Ashton Culwell, and fiance Clint Carter of McCurtain, Raegon Culwell of McCurtain; one son, Aidan Billy of Poteau; parents, Jerry and Leah Culwell of Bokoshe; two brothers, Michael Culwell and wife Angie of Poteau, Jarrod Culwell of Bokoshe; grandparents, Nellie Fern Wood of Panama; nieces and nephews, Jaxon Culwell of Poteau, Luke Culwell of Poteau, Kensie Cooper of McCurtain, Brylea Cooper of McCurtain, Gage Cooper of McCurtain, Zane Cooper of McCurtain; brother-in-law, Jody Whitworth of Shady Point; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Ozeal Culwell; great-grandparents, Jake and Betha Wood; and one uncle, David Bradford.

Rocky was a 1998 graduate of Bokoshe High School and received his bachelor's degree in health care administration from Northeastern State University and his masters in public administration from Grand Canyon University, graduating with high honors. He was a karaoke master, especially John Anderson songs, because he loved telling people that he was the black sheep of the family. He loved traveling, the beach and the sun. Everyone loved spending time with Rocky. When Rocky was with you, he lit up the room and made you feel like the center of the universe. He was a generous and kind man who picked up entirely too many hitchhikers. He always had a gift for everyone that was wrapped so beautifully that you would not want to open it. Above all, Rocky's children were his everything.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Unity Baptist Church in Keota the with Rev. Leroy Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Keota City Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler.

Pallbearers will be John Culwell, Jaxon Culwell, Austin Adkins, Trent Allen, Heath Cosgrove, Kelvin Adkins and Keith Beathard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Luke Culwell, Kerri Crutchfield, Lynn Puhrmann, Fonda Montgomery, Jennifer Kingsborough, Jake Sinyard, Paul Sinyard and Angie Lovell.

Family visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Stigler. Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary