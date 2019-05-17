|
Ronald Dee Akers, 81, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Van Buren, Ark.
Ronald was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Wister to Hillard and Ruth (Kiefer) Akers. He worked on construction of the space shuttle. Ronald was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Poteau.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Susan Akers of Poteau; daughter, Sherry and Sonny Veerkamp of Wister: five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Glenn Akers of Glenpool, Doyle Akers of Fanshawe, Lanny Akers of Wister, Don Akers of Spiro.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with the Rev. Jim Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Pallbearers will be Jason Woodall, Chris Woodall, Matt Akers, Doug Horne, Jim Horne, Ike Caudell, Aud Balentine, Charles Ferguson, Glenn, Doyle, Lanny and Don Akers.
The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. Sunday to visit with friends and family.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 18, 2019