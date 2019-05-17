Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Akers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Dee Akers


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Dee Akers Obituary
Ronald Dee Akers, 81, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Van Buren, Ark.
Ronald was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Wister to Hillard and Ruth (Kiefer) Akers. He worked on construction of the space shuttle. Ronald was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Poteau.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Susan Akers of Poteau; daughter, Sherry and Sonny Veerkamp of Wister: five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Glenn Akers of Glenpool, Doyle Akers of Fanshawe, Lanny Akers of Wister, Don Akers of Spiro.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with the Rev. Jim Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Pallbearers will be Jason Woodall, Chris Woodall, Matt Akers, Doug Horne, Jim Horne, Ike Caudell, Aud Balentine, Charles Ferguson, Glenn, Doyle, Lanny and Don Akers.
The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. Sunday to visit with friends and family.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now