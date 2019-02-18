Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Ronald "Hoyt" Johnson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald "Hoyt" Johnson Obituary
Ronald "Hoyt" Johnson, 81, of Wister passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.
Hoyt was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Wister to Thomas Jefferson and Della Frances (Hicks) Johnson. He worked for the Rock Island Railroad. Hoyt was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leon Johnson and Shirley Yvonne Crandell.
Survivors include his brother, Wayne Johnson; sister, Lou Ellen Solomon; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Ellis Chapel Church, Wister, with Bill Donaldson officiating. Burial will follow in Ellis Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
