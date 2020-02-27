|
Rosie M. Lamberson of Shady Point passed away Feb. 22, 2020 in Shady Point, at the age of 70.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Feb. 29, 2020 at Lamberson Cemetery in Shady Point, with Pastor Randy Cothran officiating. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.
She was born July 11, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa to Gerald and Evelyn (Neice) Baker.
She is survived by her four sons; John Lamberson, Jr. and wife Barbara, Doug Lamberson and wife Angie, Clifton Lamberson, Donald Lamberson and wife Kristy; sister, Elizabeth Scott and husband Larry; brother, Gerald Baker and wife Beatrice; eighteen grandchildren; Sara, Suzi, Devin, Brandi, Tiffany, Matthew, Justin, Tabitha, Eric, Johnny, Amy, Emily, Katie, Anthony, J.J., Daniel, Donnie and Stephen; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members, friends, and loved ones. Preceding her in death were her parents, and her loving husband, John H. Lamberson, Sr.
Rosie was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her own as well as numerous others.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020