Rose V. Spradlin Schneider, 90, of Moore passed peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 3, 1928, in Shawnee to the late Walter Henry Kirkpatrick and Ruth Anna Eleanor (Turpin) Kirkpatrick. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1944 and went on to attend the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a bachelor of arts in journalism in 1955.

Rose enjoyed lifelong learning. She loved going to the library and throughout her life she had many interests including reading, genealogy, writing, crocheting and photography. Rose was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Alpha Phi Sorority.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Simon B. Spradlin, and her husband of 12 years, Gerald Schneider.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Nancy Ruth Brown, Rita Jo Thomas, RoseAnne Spradlin, and Carol Elizabeth Sorensen and husband John W. Sorensen; grandchildren, Julie Clarke-Bush, Catherine Elizabeth Hopper, Laura Rose Brown, Chelsea Anne Sorensen and Grant Mitchell Sorensen.

Rose's final place of rest with be with her husband, Simon B. Spradlin, in Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Ark. Burial will be at 1 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 26.