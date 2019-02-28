Home

Ruby Burden (Goins) Gregory


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Burden (Goins) Gregory Obituary
Ruby Burden Gregory, 90, of Poteau passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Poteau.
Ruby was born Nov. 28, 1928 in Poteau to Doc and Vossie (Crenshaw) Goins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Burden; and grandson, Danny Martinez Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph Gregory; Sons, Otis Burden and wife Trish of Hot Springs, Ark., Randy Burden of Fort Smith, Ark., Rodney Burden and companion Pam Johnson of Poteau; daughter, Karen Spence and husband Charlie of Poteau; sister, Kathy Himes and companion Jack O'Donnell of Poteau; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and many friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau. Interment will follow at Vaughn Cemetery.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
