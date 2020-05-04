Ruby Ray Cox
1936 - 2020
Graveside service for Ruby Ray Cox, 83, of Bokoshe will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Milton Cemetery in Milton with Rev. Lynn Bullard officiating. Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.
She was born on July 8, 1936 in Stigler to Agnes "Aggie" (Shoopman) Brinsfield and Raymond Ray Brinsfield and passed away on May 3, 2020 in Bokoshe.
She was married to James Earl Cox on Oct. 2, 1953 in Stigler. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Cox; parents, Raymond and Aggie Brinsfield; sister, Helen Sumner; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Cox; and grandsons Grayson and Christian Tash.
She attended Bokoshe Assembly of God Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting, working in her flower beds and shopping. Ruby was an avid birdwatcher, was very proud of her Cherokee Heritage and absolutely loved having her picture taken. Ruby loved her children, but her grandchildren, she loved them most of all. She enjoyed walking to the cafe and having coffee with her friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Ruby Dean and husband Rodney of Muldrow, Melinda Coker and husband Tommy of Bokoshe; sons, Edward Cox of Fort Smith, Ark., Tommy Cox and wife Audrey of Gibsonburg, Ohio, James R. Cox and wife Ina of Bokoshe, John D. Cox of Spiro, Matthew Cox and wife Tammala of Spiro and Neal Cox and wife Angela of Alma, Ark.; sister, Betty Jean Bibb and husband Huston of Stigler; 31 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Active Pallbearers will be Joshua Cox, Aaron Cox, Dakota Dean, Remington Dean, Junior Saulsberry and Tommy Buckner. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Derrell Fisk.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
To sign Ruby Ray Cox's online guest book, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Poteau Daily News from May 4 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
