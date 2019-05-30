Home

Ruth Waynette (Patterson) Horton


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Waynette (Patterson) Horton Obituary
Ruth Waynette Horton, 102, of Poteau passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Poteau.
Ruth was born August 4, 1916, in Mansfield, Ark., to James E. and Roma (Taylor) Patterson. Ruth was a teacher for many years having taught in Poteau Schools; Gary, Ind.; Carl Albert State College. Ruth was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Poteau. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, E. Minor Horton; sister, Orpha Patterson Hill and brother-in-law, Delbert Hill; and her special dog, Missy.
She is survived by her caregivers, Bradley and Kristi Hill, Pat Hall, Kayla Benefield, Loretta Price and Mary Lou Ellenburg; other relatives and loved ones.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at First Baptist Church with Bradley Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brad Hill, Chad Jackson, Robert Rockman, Jerry Castillo, Truman Hill and Jim Marsh
Evans and Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 31, 2019
