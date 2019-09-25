|
Scott Laster, age 50, of Sapulpa passed away Thursday at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.
Scott was born in Tulsa on November 13, 1968 to Zella (Bandy) Stoneand Dan Stone.
Scott was employed as an auto mechanic. He attended Red Fork Baptist Church of Tulsa.
Scott is survived by his parents Dan and Zelia Stone of Bokoshe; one daughter Retha Kathleen Laster of Bokoshe; sons and daughter-in-law Tommy Duane and Mariah Laster of Sapulpa, Nicholas Scott Laster of Sapulpa; Sister and brother-in-law Rachel and Brandon England of Poteau; Brother and sister-in-law David and Veronica Stone of Fort Smith, Ark.; niece Sarah England of Poteau; nephews Jace Englad of Poteau, Cory Stone of Portland, Ore. Nathan Stone of Fort Smith, Ark.; grandchildren Tommy Konner and Khloe Laster of Sapulpa.
Scott was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and brother Sam.
Graveside service at Woodland Memorial Cemetery, Sand Springs at 2 p.m.on Tuesday with Rev. Jimmy Reed and Rev. Randy Waldrop officiating.
Services under the direction of Waldrop Funeral Home of Wilburton.
