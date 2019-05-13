Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Calhoun Baptist Church
Shelia Ann (Mize) Covey

Shelia Ann (Mize) Covey Obituary
Shelia Ann Covey, 65, of Shady Point passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.
Shelia was born Dec. 9, 1953, in Oklahoma City to Clarence and Elinor (Wiles) Mize. She was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation and was a food distribution manager for the Choctaw Nation. Shelia was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Mize and Elinor Pierce; and brother, William Dave Mize.
Survivors include her husband, Charley Covey; children, Toni and Mark Jones, Trinity and Sue Covey; grandchildren, Shelbi Bowden, Dylan Covey, Philip Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Misty Thompson and Mindy Hale; great-grandchildren, Dax Butler, Drew Butler, Cassidy Ward, Kelcee Ward, Waylon Hale; uncles and aunts, Frank and Bert Wiles, Bud and Marilyn Mize; her special Belle Pointe Quilters Guild family; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Calhoun Baptist Church with Steve Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Point Cemetery.
The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday to visit with friends and family.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 14, 2019
