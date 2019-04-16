|
|
Shirley Cooper, 82, of Spiro, formerly of Hodgen, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, in Spiro.
Shirley was born May 6, 1936, in Poteau to Lawton Robert and Edna Mae (Jenson) Cooper. She worked at the Poteau Tag Office, in graphics at Johnson Control and retired from the Department of Corrections. She was a wonderful cook. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack.
Survivors include her son, James Williams Staples; daughter, Cynthia Jane Ash; grandchildren, Phillip, Marcus and Wesley Ash; sister, Susie McConnell; brother, B.T. Cooper; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Don Cherry officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to visit with family and friends.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019