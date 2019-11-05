|
Shirley Gunnells Landrum was born March 17, 1943 and departed this life Oct. 25, 2019. Shirley was the daughter of James Daniel and Edna (Essman) Gunnells. She was a long time employee of Walt's Steak House in Poteau, where she made many lifelong friends. But her working career was as a 35-year-employee of Carl Albert State College, in food services as head cook. She loved the kids at the cafeteria; especially Coach Pollard and his players who held a special place in her heart; and the basketball boys always had a "Mom" away from home. Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother. Her grandson was the light of her life. Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Nancy Deeds and Barbara Voss.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lynn Gillham; grandson, Timothy Phagan Gillham and nephew, James Anglin; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m., Oct. 28, 2019 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau with Rev. Phil McGehee officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Pallbearers will be Al Trotter, Andy Barnes, Tim Wilson, Rex Smith, Eric Gallant and Travis Loggains.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the Kiamichi Technology Foundation /Culinary Arts, c/o Peck CPA, 207 S. McKenna, Poteau, OK 74953.
The family will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 p.m.to 6 p.m. to visit with friends and relatives.
