Shirley Jane Thomas, 70, of Poteau passed away
Friday, September 13, 2019 in Ft. Smith, Ark., surrounded
by her family. Shirley was born August 21,
1949, in Jenson, Ark. to Johnny Carl and Beulah
(Avants) Miller. She was retired from Whirlpool and
was a member of Monroe Church of Christ. Shirley
was preceded in death by her parents; husband,
James; 2 grandchildren, Aiden and Kimber Burns; a
sister, Doris Butler and two brothers, Johnny and
Thomas Miller.
Survivors include her four daughters and sons in
law, Jeannie and Dewayne Hayden of Paris, Ark.,
Kim and Marcus Burns of Fayetteville, Ark., Jamie
and Dean Williamson of Eldorado, Ark., Angie and Darren Bodnar of Booneville,
Ark.; seven grandchildren, Ashley Stepp, Zakk Bodnar, Anthony Burns, Brodie
Bodnar, Abbie Bodnar, Emily Burns, Kadie Jane Williamson; two great grandchildren,
Baylee and James Stepp; sisters, Betty Garrett, Pat Miller and Connie Denham;
more than friend, Carolyn Cooper; brother Kenneth Miller of Farmington, Ark.; special
nephew, David Thomas; numerous other relatives and special cousins, loved
ones and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Poteau Church of Christ
with Michael Hammond officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert, Leon, Gary, Russell and Dwight Miller, Mike Moffett.
The family will be at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6-8 pm to visit
with relatives and friends.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral
Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019