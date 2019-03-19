Shirley Louise Goforth, 78, of Cameron passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.

Shirley was born July 13, 1940, in Tip Top, Va., to Benjamin Harold and Martha Jane (Mathena) Cunningham. Shirley was a bookkeeper for Spider Webb Motor Co. for 33 years.

She had an Associate of Arts from Carl Albert Junior College and was a member of the Belle Point Quilt Guild. She was artistic in many areas. Her favorite painting mediums were oils and pastels. She enjoyed crocheting, flower arranging, decorating as well as making award winning quilts. Shirley loved her family and loved cooking for them. Shirley married Bennie Goforth Sept. 3, 1977. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Cameron. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie, in 1996; her parents; son, Cary; and sister, Linda.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Susan Cannon; grandchildren, Nikki and Mark Brown, Dustin and Paige Cannon, Tyler Cannon, Terry Cannon; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Dalton and Chloe Brown, Triston Cannon; sisters, Jeanie and Jim Evans, Mary Ruth Farrar; cousins, Janette Fuller and Claudette Alexander; nieces and nephew, Connie Farrar, Angie Carter, Karen Moore and David Evans; numerous great-nieces, nephews, other loved ones and friends.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Fairhill (Knothole) Cemetery, Cameron. Pallbearers will be Dustin, Terry and Tyler Cannon, Mike Carter, David Evans, Mike Moore, Ethan and Dalton Brown.

The family will visit with relatives and friends on Thursday evening from 6-8 pm at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.