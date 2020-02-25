|
|
Steve Worley, 96, of Eagletown, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 at his home.
Services will be 2 p.m., Feb. 27, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. The family will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
Steve was born Aug. 30, 1923 in Poteau, to Marvin and Zelma (Doshier) Worley. Steve was a very brilliant, educated man. He owned and operated Worley Chemical Engineering Co. all over the world; he served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Steve was a dedicated husband, dad and grandad.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy; brother, Rob Worley.
Survivors include his wife, Gloe "Dob" Worley of the home; daughters and spouse Mary Elizabeth Teet of Oklahoma City, Kim Drake of Caney, Ginger and Glen Savoie of Houston; stepdaughters and spouses, Donna and Bob Fikes of Texas, Jan and Jim Cook of Poteau, Brenda and Kelsey Keeney of Nashville, Ark., Pam Bradshaw of Poteau, Vicki and Mike Gamble of Idabel; step son, Rick Worley of Idabel; brothers and spouses, Bob and Mary Worley of Fort Smith, Ark., Jerry and Carolyn Worley of Texas; sister and spouse, Janice and Martin Soudbach of Colorado Springs, Colo.; six grandchildren; 16 step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Online message may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020