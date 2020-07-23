1/1
Steven Labahn Sr.
1951 - 2020
A good man left this life on July 6, 2020. Steven Labahn Sr. was a loving husband, father and grandfather. This day of July 6 will be remembered in happiness for his life of service to his country during the Vietnam War, returning home decorated and serving still with the United States Postal Service achieving postmaster as well leadership within the postal union from steward all the way to president all built on the dedication of service.
The bond shared by husband and wife is so strong love could not describe the bond Steve and Anita have and the heart aches, but the spirit of these two are forever bound in love.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles D. Labahn, mother Helen Labahn, second moms Edna Labahn and Ada Marshall, grandson John E. Labahn and special brother Booth Dean Grey.
He is survived by his wife Anita of 48 years, son Steven Labahn II and his wife Jennifer Labahn, daughter Shawna Dixon and her husband Ryan Dixon, daughter Shelly Labahn, brothers Charles Labahn and Jim Labahn, grandchildren Haley, Tessa, Ty, Hunter and Levi and all of his nieces and nephews, along with a special second dad Garlin Marshall and his beloved four-legged family Wally, Lolly and Lulu.
Do not mourn for me for I am with the Lord our God and will see everyone again over the rainbow.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
