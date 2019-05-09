|
|
Terre Lee Baker, 44, of Poteau passed this life Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.
She was born Oct. 29, 1974, in Poteau, to John and Derotha (Waymire) Delude. Terre enjoyed southern cooking, sewing, watching movies, fishing and gardening. She worked as a baker, dog groomer and vapor mixologist.
Terre is survived by her husband, Jeremy Baker; daughters, Katy Braun and Mercedes Cantu; stepchildren, Colt, Jaxson and Emma Baker; sister, Christy Hamlin; grandchild, Alexandra Cantu; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia and Jack Baker; and many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services were held Thursday, May 9, in the Springhill Cemetery in Howe with Don Cherry officiating.
Forever Memories Funeral Services, Sallisaw, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 10, 2019