Tess Tustin
1927 - 2020
Tess Tustin, 93, of Poteau, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in her home.
Tess was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Gilmore to Dink & Margie (Nichols) Burns.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry Tustin Sr. (2005), two sisters and five brothers.
Tess was a member of First Christian Church in Poteau. She loved sewing, going to grandchildren's ball games, gardening, dancing and visiting with friends.
Survivors include her children Larry and Sandy Tustin, Harry Jr. and Robbie Tustin and Susie and Mike Lairamore, grandchildren Bret Tustin and Cindy, Bryan Tustin, Perry Tustin and Marie, Misty and Jerry Collins, Stefany and Richard Snipes, Lacey and Justin Downs, Natalie McGehee, Mandy Bourne and Michael Bourne, great-grandchildren Tyler and Hannah Tustin, Tarah Tustin, Dani and Dax Collins, Champ, Wrigley and Rookie Downs, Bryson Tustin, Britt Hinton, Avery and Gehrig Snipes, Lara and Liam McGehee and Noah Bourne, sister-in-law Dee and Bill Kovoach, nephew Loyd and Judy Ivy, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Fort Smith (Ark.) National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
The family will be at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Sunday.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
