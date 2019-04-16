|
Thomas Eugene Britton, 64, of Poteau passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, in Poteau.
Thomas was born Sept. 5, 1954, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Thomas and Jean (Hamilton) Britton. Thomas served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lorie Britton; brothers, James Britton and Gregory Britton; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019