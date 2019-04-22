Tina Earnesteen Brown of Panama was born April 19, 1941, in Panama to James P. and Bessie Mildred "Cordelia" (Scarberry) Brown and passed away April 20, 2019, in Panama at the age of 78.

Tina is survived by her children, Beckie Johnson and husband Vernon of Dog Creek, Darl Wilson of Panama, Melanie Beebe and husband David of San Antonio, Texas, Lionel Wilson and wife Kristen of Oregon, Devon Wilson and wife Suzanne of Georgetown, Texas, and Jessica Skelton and husband Dustin of Poteau; grandchildren, Erika Cobb, Marissa Cobb, Vernon Johnson Jr., Samuel Johnson, Brittany Patton, Tyler Wilson, Candance West, Laura Rice, Josh Sherfield, David Beebe Jr., L.J. Wilson, Jeremiah Wilson, Caleb Wilson, Bethany Olson, Aaron Wilson, Olivia Jeansonne, Tristan Wilson, Cassidy Wilson, Brigitte Wilson, Alley Skelton, Ryan Skelton, Logan Skelton, Cordelia Skelton, Elisha Skelton, Cody Wilson, Peige Wilson, Robert Wilson, Abbigail Wilson and Emma Wilson; great-grandchildren, Ashtin, William, Kylea, Preshous, Eddie Jr., Kalvin, Keller, Pipper, Graclyn, Bailey, Maverick, Dillinger, Josh Jr., Xavier and Ainsley; great-great-grandchild, C.J.; a sister, Terry and George Bryan; and other family, friends and loved ones.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Frank Wilson; brother, Chesteen Brown; grandchildren Andrew Wilson, Johnathan Beebe and Laurie Moore. Tina was a strong, beautiful mother and grandmother. She raised seven amazing children alone and worked as a seamstress. She loved sewing, quilting, dancing, motorcycling, gardening and working in her yard.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Lionel Wilson officiating. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau. Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary